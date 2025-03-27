Next Apple Ultra might have satellite texting and 5G support

The upcoming Apple Watch Ultra might have a few new features, namely 5G cellular support and satellite texting capabilities.

Advertisements

Satellite connectivity first debuted on the Apple Watch Ultra, which allowed users to send SMS even outside of Wi-Fi and cellular network range. It debuted as an emergency use feature but has long expanded to iOS for sending messages. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple intended to make it a ‘key selling point’ and have it compete with brands like Garmin. It’s worth noting that off-grid SMS has been largely limited to the iPhone 14 through 16, therefore marking the first time it will be in an Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is also believed to use a new 5G chip. Gurman said Apple is looking to ditch Intel modems in favor of MediaTek’s, which supports 5G RedCap. The Apple Watch models currently only have 4G support while the iPhone lineup has long moved to 5G.