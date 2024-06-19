Apple Watch

Next Apple Watch to have larger display

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch

The upcoming Apple Watch 10 will have a larger display and have a thinner chassis, according to Ming-Chi Kuo.

In a recent industry note, Kuo mentioned that the next-generation Apple Watch will have new screen size options, specifically 45mm and 49mm from 41mm and 45mm, respectively. However, the case will be thinner with the display taking up most of the real estate. Kuo mentioned that the next Apple Watch Ultra will mostly remain the same in 2024, with a comment on a dark or black case option if the production meets the company’s expectations.

Apple Watch

The Cupertino-based company will utilize 3D printing for the Apple Watch components after extensive testing for improved efficiency. BLT is named the main manufacturer of the 3D components. In similar news, the 2024 Apple Watch might be titled ‘Apple Watch X’ to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the smartwatch, but the information was not included in the industry note.

