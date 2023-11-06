Next watchOS update to fix battery drain

Apple is preparing for an update that will fix battery drain issues for the Apple Watch.

Apple Authorized Service Providers were sent an internal memo detailing the next watchOS update and how it would fix excessive battery drain. The issue started with watchOS 10.1 but apparently there were no workarounds or fixes until now. The Cupertino-based company mentioned that the update will be ‘coming soon’, but did not provide any further details, such as which models are affected, the number of customers, and the reason for the drain.

watchOS 10.1 battery drain complaints spread across social media channels and forums since October. According to the reports, the battery drain is spread across the latest to recent models such as the Apple Watch Series 5. As part of the fix, Apple intends to release watchOS 10.1.1 alongside iOS 17.1.1 for the iPhone to address the concern.