Apple Watch

NHL refs to get Apple Watches

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watches

Apple is partnering up with the National Hockey League to equip its officials with Apple Watches in games.

The Apple Watch comes with an app, titled NHL Watch Comms, and will help referees with officiating. The app syncs with the league’s Oasis platform to provide in-game updates sent through the smartwatch. NHL refs can then get alerts and track the clock without taking their eyes off the players and the game. Haptic feedback is generated when key moments, like the end of a period or penalty box players, happen in distinct patterns so they can differentiate them without having to check their wrists.

Apple Watches

The NHL will issue the Apple Watches with options for the Series 10 or the Apple Watch Ultra. Macs and iPads have been integrated into the league since 2017, providing real-time analytics and game footage. Apple has worked with other leagues as well with its wearable technology.

