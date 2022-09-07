Now’s Your Chance to Scoop Up the Apple Watch Series 7 at $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Watch Series 8 may be a few days away from being announced, but for those who want to save money on current-gen smartwatches, you can avail of the Apple Watch Series 7.

Today, the 45mm GPS and Cellular Graphite Apple Watch Series 7 is down to just $599 from its original price of $749 on Amazon.

Apple’s latest smartwatch has had many accolades, particularly in the life-saving aspect. Chief among them is the ECG app that notifies the user of any abnormality. The Emergency SOS is another important addition and allows you to call for help even without having the iPhone on hand.

You can realize your fitness goals with the Activity tracker and support for Apple Fitness+. Furthermore, you can customize the watch faces and get a band that fits your style or outfit. At $150 off, this may be the last time you can get the Apple Watch Series 7 at a discounted price.

