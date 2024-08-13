Old Apple face used in upcoming ‘Toy Story 5’ video

Pixar recently posted a new trailer video for the ‘Toy Story 5’ movie, featuring Apple Watch animations for the content.

The animated trailer starts with a space alien going up a claw machine, then a blue background with the Pixar logo and Jessie, Buzz, and Woody in the background. Woody runs and waves hello, while Jessie winks, and Buzz runs and gives a salute to the viewer. It’s worth noting that the animations come from the company for watchOS 4. SunApps owner Dylan McDonald took to X to show the assets, with minor changes such as the blue background instead of the black. Several comments said that Pixar might not have made enough to show any new animation.

Stealing the idea for this from a friend but yeah these are literally just the animations from the watchOS 4 Toy Story Apple Watch face 💀



They even look like they've had a back background edited out https://t.co/aGlrI7YgV1 pic.twitter.com/cvk63GuJdS — Dylan (@DylanMcD8) August 10, 2024

In the video, there were only two new assets and they were sourced- one was Buzz running out of the picture and the alien being grabbed by the claw. Toy Story 5 is slated for a June 2026 release.