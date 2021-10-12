Pre-orders for Apple Watch Series 7 now live

Pre-order channels for Apple’s newest smartwatch are now open, with shipment to be scheduled as early as next week.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the newest model and launched alongside the iPhone 13 during the September ‘California Streaming’ event. Those interested can choose from 45mm and 41mm sizes and three different materials, titanium, stainless steel and aluminum. Prices start at $399 for the 41mm aluminum GPS model.

The new Apple Watch model sports a ‘refined design’ with rounded corners and a refracted edge to make app and watch faces appear to connect seamlessly with the curve. Furthermore, its Always-On Retina is 70% brighter indoors compared to the Series 6.

Apple says the Series 7 sports up to 33 percent faster charging, and 8 minutes should be enough to provide sleep tracking on up to 8 hours.

Series 7 buyers will need their own charging brick but the box comes with a new USB-C cable. For the best results, an 18W adapter is recommended.