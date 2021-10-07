Pre-Orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 begins October 8

Apple has officially set a preorder event for its latest Apple Watch, with availability starting as early as October 15.

The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced alongside the iPhone 13 during the September ‘California Streaming’ event, although Apple said it would be available ‘later this fall’. Preorders for the newest smartwatch will begin October 8 at 5am PDT and will be shipped to customers as early as October 15.

Series 7 comes in 5 different aluminum case options, including green, starlight, midnight, (PRODUCT)RED and blue. Stainless steel case options include gold, graphite and silver, and Apple Watch Edition cases will be available in black titanium and titanium.

The newest Apple Watch model sports more rounded corners, a bigger display and WR50 and IP6X water resistance and dust resistance. On the inside, the watch has the same chip as its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 6.

Those interested can register for the pre-order at the official Apple website.