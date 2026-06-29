Pro Surfers Use Apple Watch for World Surf League Championship

Apple has provided us with a video of the Apple Watch being used during the World Surf League Championship Tour, with the competitors talking about the watch and how they use it during the surfing competition.

These surfers could be meters away from shore during these events, so they will not be able to hear the announcements made when they are out due to the sound of the ocean. The Apple Watch has been adopted by the World Surf League to fix this issue that connects the device to the scoring system of the competition.

The video looks to be included in a new series called Apple at Play, as they had a partnership in the past with the league, with the champion tours for both the 2021 and 2022 seasons displayed on Apple TV in the docuseries “Make or Break.”