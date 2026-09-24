Rebooting Issue On Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12

Owners of the new Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 report the device is rebooting on its own. Logs in diagnostics hint that these crashes are associated with the Neural Engine from Apple.

The watch has been restarting on its own even when being used; the usual tasks are watch face editing, opening the App Store or Maps, phone calls, workout recording, and Siri AI.

Panic full diagnostics have been shared by at least 4 users where the same Neural Engine Timeout was present; the Neural Engine for Apple looks to hang for about 2 seconds before the watchdog in the firmware alerts a kernel panic, resulting in the watch rebooting. Those who experience the sudden rebooting have gone to Apple Community Support and Reddit.

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12 were announced during the September event.