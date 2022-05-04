Refurbished Apple Watch Series 7 models appear officially

Apple is now selling several Apple Watch Series 7 models on its Certified Refurbished Store.

The Certified Refurbished Store has been updated to include 8 different Apple Watch Series 7 configurations, which includes only the aluminum case and the Sport Band. Furthermore, only the GPS units are included in the refurbished category, with the GPS + Cellular nowhere in sight.

Those interested in getting the latest Apple flagship smartwatch at a lower price can do so now. Refurbished units are tested, cleaned and inspected, then packed with a new manual and box and shipped with an Apple Watch charging puck.

Apple offers a 1-year warranty on refurbished models, with extensions possible through AppleCare. The lowest-priced watch is the 41mm model at $339, while the 45mm model is $359.

The Apple Watch Series 7 launched in September 2021 and features a larger edge to edge display compared to its predecessor, as well as fast-charging capability.