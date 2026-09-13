Apple Watch

Repairing a Ceramic Case Apple Watch Series is Expensive

By Samantha Wiley
Repairing a Ceramic Case Apple Watch Series is Expensive

Ceramic Cases are returning with the new Apple Watch Series 12, but repairs for the case could be really pricey if you don’t have AppleCare+. Other damage repairs are set at $599 and are more expensive than repairing an Apple Watch Ultra 4.


Ceramic colors Night Blue and Pearl White start at $899, while the new Apple Watch Ultra 4 is priced just $100 below that. If you have a subscription to AppleCare+, it will only cost $69, which is the service fee to repair the watch with a ceramic case.

Repairing a Ceramic Case Apple Watch Series is Expensive

AppleCare+ with loss and theft for the watch is priced monthly at $4.99, and you can choose to subscribe to AppleCare One for $19.99 to get coverage for up to three of your Apple products. AppleCare One Family is going online on September 14 for coverage for six members in the family.


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