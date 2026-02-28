Rivian Releases Apple Watch App

Rivian, an electric vehicle manufacturer, has launched an app for the Apple Watch, supplying R1T and R1S drivers with new features for the Apple Watch on their wrist. The new app allows the user to select 4 one-tap controls for closing, opening windows, or locking and unlocking doors, for example.

You can also adjust the interior temperature of the vehicle and battery target charge in the Digital Crown of the Apple Watch. Rivian added support for Apple Wallet Car Key recently for their R1T and R1S second generation cars.

To download the app, go to the App Store and download the latest version on your iPhone. The update will also branch out to the Apple Watch automatically upon doing so. Controls may be a bit less with the past generation of vehicles. You also need an iPhone 11 or a recent model not named the iPhone 16e or iPhone SE.