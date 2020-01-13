San Francisco e-biker saved by Apple Watch fall detection feature

San Francisco-based designer William Bout has been saved by his Apple Watch’s fall detection feature. This week, Bout recalled how he was hit by a car while he was on his way to work. The sudden movement caused the Apple Watch to dial emergency services, and therefore save Bout from further harm and injuries.

Fall Detection in Apple Watch must be manually activated for those who are under 65 years of age via the Watch app. The feature activates when a sudden fall happens, and automatically dials emergency services if the owner doesn’t turn off the notification within a minute. The assigned emergency contact receives an SMS and a location of where the fall happened during the time. Pressing the side button and holding it will also activate emergency services.

The Series 5 Apple Watch has an international emergency calling, but you will need to have your iPhone nearby if your Watch model doesn’t have cellular.