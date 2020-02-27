Santa Clara University now has Apple Watch and iPhone contactless student IDs

Santa Clara University students can now add their student IDs to their Apple Watch or iPhone’s Wallet app. Doing so allows them to use their devices to borrow library books, buy meals and drinks, attend sporting events and access buildings.

Instead of a physical card, students can attach their ACCESS ID to the Wallet app and use their iPhone or Apple Watch. To activate its functionality, all they need to do is hold the device near the reader anywhere the physical card may be used.

The university expects that its 5,500 undergrad students will be adopting the new ID system by the end of this year.

Apple announced its plan for contactless student IDs in the 2018 WWDC, then rolled out the first batch in October of the same year. After that, the Cupertino-based company has been steadily adding its contactless system to universities in the US, including San Francisco University, Georgetown University, Duke University, Clemson University and more.