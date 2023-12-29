Apple Watch

Save 10% on the Apple Watch Series 9 (While It Lasts)

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch Series 9

Now’s your chance to snag the Apple Watch Series 9 while there’s a hold on the import ban. Today, the 45mm GPS + Cellular model is down to just $670.57 from its original price of $750 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest in Apple’s smartwatch lineup, featuring upgraded sensors as well as the temperature sensor and blood oxygen sensor. Crash Detection and Fall Detection might save you one day, and there are daily features such as the Workout app and ECG app for health and fitness reasons.

Apple Watch Series 9

With cellular connectivity, you won’t even need to bring your iPhone along when you’re cycling or running outside. The aluminum model with the latest Sport Loop is rated carbon neutral so you won’t be harming the environment. The smartwatch is a complementary tool to your other Apple products as well, being able to unlock your iMac, send and pay via Apple Pay, and get directions from your iPhone. Buy the discounted Apple Watch Series 9 today!

