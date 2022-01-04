Save $121 on an Apple Watch Series 7

Upgrade from an Apple Watch Series 5 or 6 to the newest model and enjoy up to $121 in savings. Today, the Series 7 45mm model with Cellular and GPS is down to just $627.50 from its original price of $750 on Amazon.

Apple’s flagship smartwatch and health tracker gets a welcome upgrade in the form of a bigger and tougher screen. The curved design allows for greater screen real estate, and it’s swimproof and crack-resistant. You’ll be able to work out with it and not worry about daily bumps, scratches and daily wear and tear.

You also get a slew of health-related features, such as the ability to check heart rate and get notifications on abnormally low or high heart readings. There’s also the Emergency SOS and Fall Detection for peace of mind. Last but not least, you can go on guided workouts and meditations with an Apple Fitness+ subscription.

Get the discounted 45mm GPS+ Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 today!