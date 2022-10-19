Save $149 on the Hot-Selling Apple Watch Series 7 Cellular Models

As the world focuses on the newer Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8 it’s only natural that the lower models will begin to have discounts.

Today, you can take full advantage and get a variety of Apple Watch Series 7 cellular models for only $349.99, down $149 from their original price of $500 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch Series 7 can keep abreast of its newer counterparts, sporting several fitness features that should come useful no matter your age, fitness level, and condition.

You can get heart rate notifications, as well as emergency SOS as needed. You can step up your program and subscribe to Fitness+ and get guided workouts.

Cellular connectivity means you can call, stream, use Siri and send a text without needing to bring out your iPhone. Customizability is practically endless- you can choose from dozens of Watch Faces and Bands to get your style. Grab the discounted Apple Watch Series 7 today!