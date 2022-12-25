Save $49 on the Apple Watch Series 8

Apple’s latest flagship smartwatch offers good value for your money. Today, the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm GPS model is down to just $379.99 from its original price of $429 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is an all-rounder in terms of function, health, and customization. You can work out or have your health markers constantly monitored via the ECG app, blood oxygen, and Crash Detection. Apple Fitness+ gives you goals so you can train and achieve your fitness plans.

The watch is incredibly tough and able to withstand a dip into the pool or ocean. The crack-resistant display has an Always-On Retina technology for you to see in all light conditions. What’s more, you can pair your iPhone with your watch and get timely notifications, as well as the ability to pay without having to bring out your card or wallet.

Buy the Apple Watch Series 8 at a $49 discount today!