Save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 9

This Black Friday sees Apple’s latest smartwatch fall to new record discounts. Today, the Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 45mm model is down to just $379 from its original price of $429 on Amazon.

If the massive price cut doesn’t tempt you, then the Series 9’s features will. It’s made for daily wear and has a wealth of sensors that take care of your health and fitness, including the ECG app, temperature sensors, and blood oxygen, and Crash Detection and Fall Detection for contacting emergency services in a pinch.

Inside the Series 9 is an S9 chip and a bright, always-on Retina display for looking at pertinent data clearly even under bright light. It’s tough, durable and IP6X dust resistant, and up to 50m water resistance, making it a swimproof companion. A single full charge easily lasts a day even with an iPhone connected. Get the discounted Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS today!