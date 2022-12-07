Save $50 on the Apple Watch Ultra

By Samantha Wiley
Published
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Ultra is the premium smartwatch on the Apple Watch lineup. Today, the Titanium Case with Midnight Ocean Band model is down to just $749 from its original price of $799 on Amazon.

Apple Watch Ultra
Weekend warriors and those who want a rugged and dependable smartwatch will do well to invest in the Apple Watch Ultra. It’s the toughest Apple Watch yet, and with several features that can accompany your adventures. The device can stay up and active for 36 hours, and advanced Workout app metrics pair nicely with endurance athletes.

There’s a redesigned Compass app, and a convenient dive computer for added safety during underwater explorations. Crash Detection is a fairly new feature that’s always nice to have. One noteworthy mention is the customizable Action button that can support a variety of functions.

Last but not least, the bands are equally sturdy and can withstand a good deal of punishment. At $50 off, you should get your Apple Watch Ultra today!

