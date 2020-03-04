Save $55 on the Apple Watch Series 5

Apple watches are some of the most sought after watches. However, the price tags of Apple are always high. If you are looking for some amazing deals and trying to save money on various Apple watches, then you are lucky. Amazon is now taking $55 off of various Apple Watch Series 5 models. Amazon is now delivering these watches free of cost.

Apple Watch Series 5

One of such models is the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) – Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band. You will get this watch for only $444.98, which was $499. It is an amazing offer from Amazon.

The Apple 5 watch has some great features on it. It has an always-on retina display. It also has a 30% larger screen. It is swim-proof. Now you can take it with you, no worries if you want to go swimming. You can make calls, record your heart rate, tracks your menstrual cycle, records elevation, and also pays songs. It also has a new compass.

This watch comes with a 64-bit dual-core S5 processor; which is two times faster than S3 processor. It means that no matter what task your watch performs, it will not lag any stage. It will give you time and still record your heart rate with the ECG app.

These are a few features that you will enjoy at a low price if you buy this watch from Amazon. Grab this deal now and order the Apple Watch 5 on Amazon for $444.98 and save $55 instantly.