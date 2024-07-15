Save Up to $100 on Apple Watch Series 9 Models

Amazon Prime Day is upcoming, but you can now find all-time low prices on various Apple Watch Models, including the Series 9 in both GPS and Cellular variations. With these early deals, the discounts on said Apple Watch Models can be even higher with the event starting on July 16.

The Apple Watch Series 9 Model is on sale with a discount of up to $100. For the aluminum carbon neutral watch series, the 41mm GPS is up for grabs at $299 while the 45mm GPS model is priced at $329. The 41mm Cellular model is on sale at $399, while the 45mm Cellular is priced at $429.

Featuring an S9 Chip, the watch renders a superbright screen with an always-on retina display, and a reliably fast performance. It’s the perfect companion for a healthy lifestyle as your fitness tracker, with a myriad of health features including cycle tracking, heart rate monitoring, insights on your workouts, and safety features for your peace of mind. You’re also able to play and pause music, send messages, and make a call from the Apple Watch without your iPhone with the cellular version.

Get yourself an Apple Watch Series 9 today!