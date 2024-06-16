Shazam widget available on watchOS 11

Apple Watch users can now add a Shazam app when watchOS 11 launches.

Several new widgets will be added when watchOS 11 rolls out, and this includes a Shazam widget. Currently, the app is available as a free download on the Apple Watch App Store or through Siri, but it has not been available within the Smart Stack feature. The future update will make adding the Shazam widget possible to allow users to activate Siri without an extra step. Smart Stack is accessed by giving the Digital Crown a twist.

Apple intends to improve on the Smart Stack feature, with widgets showing location, time, and other information such as Live Activities. Aside from Shazam, watchOS 11 might add Distance, Photos, Training Load, Translate, and severe weather alerts on launch. Right now watchOS 11 is under a beta testing phase for developers, but Apple promised a fall release for the public.