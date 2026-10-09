Skin Irritation Reported for New Apple Watch Models

Users of the Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12 report some skin irritation when wearing the new watches, where they feel a sensation similar to burning with redness located where the sensor is under the watch on the skin.

The new watches are able to track your heart rate every 5 seconds, users are curious on if the reason for irritability was due to this feature. Other than that, the watch features a bigger green LED and electrode ECG surfaces.

The company claims that the irritation could be the result of wearing the band of the Apple Watch too loose or tightly or other catalysts for irritation such as sweat and soap that make their way below the watch.

A portion of wearers found the issue to be resolved after a certain time of wearing the watch has passed, but others made returns for the watch.