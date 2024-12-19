Apple Watch

Sleep apnea alerts on Apple Watch arrives in Brazil

By Samantha Wiley
Apple said that the sleep apnea notification feature was launched in Brazil after acquiring the license for it.

The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency granted Apple the license to make sleep apnea notifications available in Brazil. Currently, sleep apnea notifications are available in more than 150 regions. The technology uses the Apple Watch’s built-in accelerometer to check wrist movements during sleep for interruptions. After the data is collected, the Apple Watch checks breathing levels daily to see if the disturbances occur frequently or if they reach a certain threshold.

If the user crosses a threshold, the Apple Watch sends a notification of possible sleep apnea. It’s worth noting that the notification is not a professional diagnosis, but it helps inform the user of a possible condition. The technology uses a machine learning algorithm and clinically validated data, then combined with their own study. It’s said that all of the study participants had mild sleep apnea at the least.

