Sleep Apnea Detection debuts in 150+ regions

The Apple Watch will have a new feature in the form of Sleep Apnea Detection and will debut in more than 150 countries.

Apple recently released watchOS 11 after beta testing, with Sleep Apnea Detection included in the list of new things. It’s available on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Series 10 in 150+ regions, including Singapore, New Zealand, Japan, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, the UK, and the US. The complete list is available to view on the official website. The Apple Watch makes use of the built-in accelerometer to ‘monitor small movements’ on the user’s wrist, which is often associated with disrupted respiratory patterns.

Apple Watch users can check their Breathing Disturbances in the iPhone Health app, divided into ‘not elevated’ and ‘elevated’. Apple claims the technology was developed using ‘extensive clinical-grade sleep apnea test data’ and ‘advanced machine learning’.