Slopes app now has Action Button support

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
Apple Watch
Advertisements

Snowboarding and skiing app Slopes has added support for the Action Button in the Apple Watch Ultra.

Action Button Support

Skiing enthusiasts can now set a function on their Apple Watch Ultra Function button via the Slopes app to begin a snowboarding or skiing session. The app automatically collects the user’s location when a session is started, and all they need to do after that is to press the Action button.

The Action button is customizable by going to the smartwatch’s Settings, with several functions such as starting a dive, activating a flashlight, adding a Compass waypoint, starting the stopwatch, launching a workout, or opening a user-made shortcut. Currently, there are only a limited number of apps that work with the Action Button, with Slopes and Strava leading the way.

Slopes is available as a free download on the App Store, and has a daypass subscription and premium subscription if you want to access all its features.

Advertisements
Photo of author

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.