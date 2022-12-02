Slopes app now has Action Button support

Snowboarding and skiing app Slopes has added support for the Action Button in the Apple Watch Ultra.

Skiing enthusiasts can now set a function on their Apple Watch Ultra Function button via the Slopes app to begin a snowboarding or skiing session. The app automatically collects the user’s location when a session is started, and all they need to do after that is to press the Action button.

The Action button is customizable by going to the smartwatch’s Settings, with several functions such as starting a dive, activating a flashlight, adding a Compass waypoint, starting the stopwatch, launching a workout, or opening a user-made shortcut. Currently, there are only a limited number of apps that work with the Action Button, with Slopes and Strava leading the way.

Slopes is available as a free download on the App Store, and has a daypass subscription and premium subscription if you want to access all its features.