Smoke app for Apple Watch brings you steam right in your wrist

The Apple Watch has recently gained a new standalone app that allows Steam users to access their profiles, friends, news, games and more straight from their wearable.

The app, called Smoke for Steam supports browsing Steam-related news articles and saving them for later. Users will also have the ability to browse the Steam store and check reviews, price, and others.

Smoke app for Apple Watch

Here’s a list of notable Smoke app features:

See online friends and their played games.

View total playtime and achievement statuses.

Share news articles.

Customizing the app, e.g., icon and theme color.

The goal of Smoke is to bring the Steam platform right into the user’s wrist. It’s certainly convenient, plus the developers have squeezed what’s important and make it readable in the process.

Smoke for Steam is a free download at the Apple Watch App Store. You can buy Smoke Plus to unlock extra features for ninety-nine cents.