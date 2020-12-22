Snag the Apple Watch Series 6 (RED) at $60 Off

If you love the color red and are looking for an excuse to buy the newest Apple Watch model, today is your lucky day. The PRODUCT(RED) Apple Watch Series 6 is down to just $339 from its original price of $399 on Amazon.

The GPS model lets you follow up via text and take calls directly from your watch. It has an always-on retina display for easier viewing even while outdoors. The Series 6 is powered by Apple’s U1 Ultra Wideband chip and 5GHz Wi-Fi for the ultimate in connectivity.

Every purchase of the Apple Watch comes with a free 3 months Apple Fitness+ for getting into shape. The smartwatch offers a plethora of apps such as the ECG, blood oxygen and sleep app for wellness purposes.

The Apple Watch Series 6 has a customizable watch face and bands depending on your style and preference. At $60 off you should consider buying it for yourself or as a gift!