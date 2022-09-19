Snap Up First Apple Watch Series 8 Discounts Today

If you’ve failed to order the newly-released Apple Watch Series 8 on launch day, there’s still a chance that you can get it. Today, the Apple Watch Series 8 41mm GPS and Cellular Stainless Steel is down to just $659 from its original price of $700 on Amazon.

The newest Apple Watch has that S8 to power the sensors and experience, alongside an improved accelerometer and gyroscope for the new Crash Detection feature. It has the same always on display as the Series 7 models, with an onboard temperature sensor for general health and sleep tracking purposes.

The cellular version allows users to make a call, send a text and stream music even without the iPhone on hand. If you have a variety of Apple devices as your daily drivers then you’ll find that it’s easy to pair up and sync your Apple Watch to them.

Grab the newest Apple Watch Series 8 at $40 off today!