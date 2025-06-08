Apple Watch

Snapchat App Debuts on Apple Watch

By Lucy Bennett
The Snapchat app has arrived on Apple’s smartwatch.

Snap announced the launch of the app for the Apple Watch. Users are now able to respond and check messages from their wrists. The app has support for sending emoji just like other messaging apps, Dictation, Scribble, and the built-in keyboard. The company said they are ‘committed’ to making the app available to all devices, which now includes wearables. The arrival of the Snapchat app marks a rare moment when companies develop apps for the Apple Watch.

There aren’t a lot of apps made for the Apple Watch due to the fact that it may not get the adoption it needs to succeed. There were times when apps were launched for the device, but then were discontinued. Examples include Lyft, Uber, Facebook Messenger, and Slack, among others. The Snapchat app is available to download on the Apple Watch App Store.

