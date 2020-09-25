Solo Loops for Apple Watch SE and Series 6 may be returned online

Braided Solo Loops and Solo Loops for the Apple Watch Series 6 and SE are causing headaches for consumers. Apple has responded by opening an online outlet for its return.

New Apple Watch models can be bought with Braided Solo Loop and Solo Loops, which doesn’t have a traditional fastener or clasp. Instead, it’s fairly flexible and comes in nine different sizes which leads to fitting issues.

Apple Watch customers who find their Solo or Braided Solo Loops too tight or too loose can file an online-only return without having to return the watch. Band-only swaps indicates that there was a policy change, and consumers can contact Apple Support to get it done.

The easiest way to file the return is to call Apple customer service and have them initiate the return, as online support does not have the capability to do so. Support staff should have the knowledge on how to do a step-by-step procedure.