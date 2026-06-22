Some Watches Not Getting watchOS 27

Apple has given us an explanation on why the five models for the Apple Watch will not be able to receive the new Siri AI features coming in watchOS 27. The following Apple Watches are not going to be getting watchOS 27 are the Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Series 6 until 8.

The senior director for software engineering of the watchOS, David Clark, stated that one of the plans for watchOS 27 was to branch out the intelligence story for the Apple Watch and turn it into a real co-partner for Apple Intelligence, with the example given was for ingredients for a recipe.

The Apple watch would be one of the most convenient ways to talk with Siri. watchOS 27 as of now is in beta exclusive to developers, with public beta anticipated to be released next month before the official release of the software in the fall of this year.