Spotify adds new features in Apple Watch update

Streaming music platform Spotify will be rolling out a new update for Apple Watch users.

The blog post says that the redesigned Apple Watch app offers a ‘new and improved listening experience’. Spotify adds that there’s now a blue dot to indicate new podcast episodes, swiping to like a song, larger artwork, and new animations, among others. Users can now browse through podcasts and music in ‘Your Library’ more easily, and downloading for offline playback is faster.

To see the new features and design, Apple Watch users should update their Spotify app to the latest version. However, since it’s rolling out to everyone each device may not have access to the newest version just yet. The Spotify app for Apple Watch may be updated on the iPhone and with Bluetooth turned on. It’s also recommended that your watchOS is up to date.

Spotify on Apple Watch allows for offline listening and direct listening with a Premium account.