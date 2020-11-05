Spotify releases standalone streaming feature on Apple Watch

Apple Watch has gained a nifty new feature in the form of Spotify streaming. Today, Spotify users can now stream their favorite music on the smart wearable without having to pull out their iPhones.

The feature works on both cellular and Wi-Fi model. A Spotify app for the Apple Watch has been available for years but it’s only now that the company has made a standalone app. Reports say that Spotify had been testing it for a few months. Before that, the app required an iPhone to listen to music.

Connecting the Apple Watch to a Bluetooth headphone and streaming to the audio accessory is now also possible. This option allows for an iPhone-free experience and optimal for exercising, working out and more.

Spotify Apple Watch standalone streaming is currently being rolled out and is in beta capacity. Apple Watch users can update their Spotify app to the latest version and wait for the feature to go live.