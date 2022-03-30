Stalker gets arrested for using Apple Tech to track girlfriend

A Nashville native has been arrested by local authorities for putting an Apple Watch in his girlfriend’s vehicle.

Lawrence Welch was apprehended by the police on Friday following the discovery of the electronic tracking device. Conversely, Welch used the more expensive Apple Watch than an Apple AirTag. Family Safety Center security made a call that the victim’s boyfriend had appeared and was making threats to her multiple times.

The girl says that both parties use Life360 to keep an eye on each other, but she did shut it off when she went to Family Safety Centers. However, the victim revealed that she received innumerable texts and missed calls to demand her location.

Welch was found crouched beside the victim’s car. On the wheel’s spokes was an Apple Watch, which he admitted was his. In the past, the 29-year old was arrested for domestic assault to which he was arrested in December.