Apple starts selling refurbished Apple Watch SE 2 and Series 8 models

Refurbished models of the Apple Watch Series 8 and SE 2 are now available to purchase on the US Apple.com store.

Apple today added refurbished versions of its Series 8 and SE 2, with the Series 8 discounted to $339 at the starting point. The Apple Watch Series 8 41mm GPS is priced at $339, which is $60 less compared to its brand-new counterpart, while the 45mm GPS is priced at $359, which is $70 off the original price.

The Apple Watch SE starts at $209 for the 40mm GPS watch, while the 44mm GPS is down to $239. Watches with cellular connectivity are priced higher. Stocks will fluctuate depending on availability.

Apple’s refurbished products go through a stringent process before being sold on the market. This includes replacing defective parts, cleaning, inspecting, testing, and repackaging. They are covered by a one-year warranty and may be extended via AppleCare+.