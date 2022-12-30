Study reveals Apple Watch can track stress levels

A study reveals that Apple’s smartwatch can predict stress levels in an accurate manner.

The University of Waterloo in Canada recently published a report that shows how the Apple Watch can anticipate stress levels via the ECG sensor. Researchers found a close association in the ECG readings, particularly the heart’s deceleration and acceleration capacity in line with the individual’s stress levels.

Machine learning was used to develop an algorithm and a prediction model. After testing, they found that the model had a ‘high level of precision’ and concluded that it had ‘promising potential’ for stress prediction. Researchers also believe that added health data, such as activity and sleep can be integrated for further accuracy.

Waterloo researchers said that the Apple Watch can aid in mental health care with breathing exercises to try and change the status of the wearer’s mental health. The study has been published on the official Pubmed.gov website.