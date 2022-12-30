iLoungeNewsApple Watch

Study reveals Apple Watch can track stress levels

By Samantha Wiley
Published
Apple Watch
Advertisements

A study reveals that Apple’s smartwatch can predict stress levels in an accurate manner.

Apple Watch

The University of Waterloo in Canada recently published a report that shows how the Apple Watch can anticipate stress levels via the ECG sensor. Researchers found a close association in the ECG readings, particularly the heart’s deceleration and acceleration capacity in line with the individual’s stress levels.

Machine learning was used to develop an algorithm and a prediction model. After testing, they found that the model had a ‘high level of precision’ and concluded that it had ‘promising potential’ for stress prediction. Researchers also believe that added health data, such as activity and sleep can be integrated for further accuracy.

Waterloo researchers said that the Apple Watch can aid in mental health care with breathing exercises to try and change the status of the wearer’s mental health. The study has been published on the official Pubmed.gov website.

Advertisements
Photo of author

@EditorWiley

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.