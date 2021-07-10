Study suggests Apple Watch may play a role in COVID-19 Side effect recovery

A new study has suggested that wearables such as the Apple Watch and Fitbit could track user data and help with recovery from COVID-19 side effects.

Apple Watch data can display behavioral and physiological changes that can last weeks or even months after a COVID-19 diagnosis.

People suffered from symptoms of COVID-19 compared to other respiratory diseases, which suggest that wearables can become a factor in tracking long-term effects of coronavirus and other conditions.

Scripps Research Translational Institute researchers partnered up with Digital Engagement and Tracking for Early Control and Treatment for the study. It involves 37,000-plus participants and was held between March 25 last year to January 24 this year. Before starting there was a consent to share wearable device data and downloading an app to report COVID-19 symptoms and check for test results.

Researchers also said that elevated heart rate was a common factor in COVID-19 long-term side effects. It took approximately 79 days for COVID-19 patients to get their heart rate to normal.