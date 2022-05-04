Study uses Apple Watch ECG to check Weak heart pump

A study conducted by Mayo Clinic checks patients for weak heart pumps using the electrocardiogram data collected by Apple Watches.

About 2,454 participants were tapped in the study. They had an Apple Watch with the ECG feature and the iPhone, where data was collected. Combined with a developed algorithm, researchers claim that an accurate and early heart pump diagnosis could be done.

Mayo Clinic shared the results and details of the study and mentioned that the data was accurate and clean for reference and use. It spanned 125,610 ECG readings, 11 countries and 46 states over the course of 6 months.

The organization states that weak heart pump, or left ventricular dysfunction affects around 2 to 3 percent of the world population, with the statistic rising to 9 percent for those 60 and above. Furthermore, heart pump may be associated with racing heartbeats, leg swelling or shortness of breath.