Supply manufacturer starts Third Gen AirPods and new Apple Watch model production

Notable Apple supplier ASE Technology is preparing for new AirPods and Apple Watch models as reported by DigiTimes. Core chips are in the mix for the upcoming devices.

Bloomberg has mentioned that the new Apple Watch models will have one coming from the Series 5 and another will be a replacement for Series 3, which will be competing against Fitbits.

Apple is expected to release the new iPhones in October, which will have new features such as faster cellular and Wi-Fi speeds, blood oxygen monitoring and an improved processor. Furthermore, 3rd gen AirPods are expected to launch in 2021 but the design is yet to be established.

Rumor mills suggest that the Cupertino-based company will have other new products down the line, including an Apple TV, AirTags, over-ear AirPods headphones, a HomePod and an iPad Pro. All of them don’t have specific launch dates and the timing is also uncertain due to the global pandemic.