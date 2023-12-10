Apple Watch

Take $100 Off the Apple Watch Ultra 2

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch Ultra 2

Thinking of upgrading to the toughest Apple Watch yet? Today is the best time, as the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is down to just $699 from its original price of $799 on Amazon.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Green/Grey Trail Loop M/L. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long Battery Life, Carbon Neutral Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Green/Grey Trail... $799.00 $741.51Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is built with toughness in mind. Apple has made this model extra rugged for outdoor adventures, water activities, and endurance sessions by putting in a specialized band for each. Even in the glare of the sun you’ll be able to tell the time or look up pertinent data. The case is made of titanium and features a customizable action button and digital crown.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

With cellular built in, you can get texts and calls without your iPhone, and even stream podcasts and music. With Maps, you can get directions straight from your wrist. A full charge can last up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode. Get the discounted Apple Watch Ultra 2 today!

