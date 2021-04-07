Take $65 Off the Apple Watch Series 6

Longing to get the newest Apple Watch? Now’s your chance. Today, the Apple Watch Series 6 40mm (PRODUCT) Red is down to just $319.99 from its original price of $385 on Amazon.

The 40mm GPS model is perfect for when you don’t want to bring out your iPhone to reply to text or take calls. An all-new blood oxygen sensor adorns the latest model and adds to the ECG and irregular heart rhythm tracker.

Those who are tired of having to flick their wrists to see the time will appreciate the always on Retina display. It’s also 2.5x brighter outdoors and features customizable watch faces.

With an Apple Fitness+ subscription you can join an assisted workout, or track your daily activities within the Fitness app. Each purchase gives you 3 months free of Fitness+ to try out.

A huge discount on a newly released Apple product is rare, so don’t miss out on the chance to score an Apple Watch Series 6 today!