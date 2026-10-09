Teardown Video for New Apple Watches Uploaded

A teardown video for the new Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12 has been uploaded by iFixit. No changes in repairability were made for the new Apple Watch Ultra 4, with the display and casing featuring glue in abundant amounts for purposes of waterproofing.

To get to the battery, you need to go through the screen by cutting the display cable when you try to open the device. The new Apple Watch Series 12 is also hard to open but features a pull tab for the battery that has adhesive holding.

Apple is said to be not complying with the laws of Right to Repair for Colorado, Texas, Maryland, New York, Connecticut, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington due to no distribution of tools or parts for the new Apple Watch.

Both watches got a repairability score of 4/10.