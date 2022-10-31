The 2nd Generation Apple Watch SE Gets a $39 Discount

The Apple Watch SE brand is a more affordable device with nearly the same features as the flagship models. Today, you can get the second-generation Apple Watch SE for just $289.99 from its original price of $329 on Amazon.

The SE model sports iOS 9 out of the box and sensors that track health and fitness metrics. A new onboard compass gives you directions on treks, hikes, and camping trips, while Crash Detection works nearly the same as Emergency SOS.

A Retina display shows every data and information clearly, and the watch has a capable water resistance characteristic to ward off those quick dunks in the pool or when it falls into the sink.

You can also connect your Apple Watch SE to the rest of your Apple devices to access various services, including Apple Pay, Apple Fitness+ and Siri commands. Best of all, you can customize with thousands of watch faces, apps, and bands.

Grab the $39 off Apple Watch SE 2 today!