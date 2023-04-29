The 2nd-Generation Apple Watch SE Gets a $50 Discount

The budget-friendly Apple Watch SE gets even more affordable with a $50 discount. Today, the 40mm GPS and Cellular model is down to just $249 from its original price of $299 on Amazon.

The latest Apple Watch SE runs watchOS 9 and can track everything from sleep to heart rate during exercise. There’s also a built-in compass to help users when they’re outdoors. A Retina display shows everything in crisp and vivid detail. You can also customize the band and watch face with your preferred design and style.

Crash Detection is also a feature in the Apple Watch SE 2. The outer shell is water-resistant so you can take it along with you while swimming, running, or working out. If you have another Apple device, such as a Mac or iPhone, you’ll find even more use for the wearable, thanks to Apple Pay and unlocking capabilities. Buy the discounted Apple Watch SE 2 today!