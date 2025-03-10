Apple Watch

The 2nd Generation Apple Watch SE is $80 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch SE

Apple’s budget smartwatch is even more affordable with today’s deal. The 2nd Generation Apple Watch SE is down to just $169 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch SE 2 has all the basics of its higher-end model, including a Retina display, a heart rate monitor, and Crash Detection, to name a few. Enhanced workout metrics provide much-needed granular support so you can stick to your fitness goals. You can even call for help without a cellular signal, thanks to Emergency SOS. It’s also earth-friendly and boasts carbon neutrality when you choose certain watch bands.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band S/M. Fitness and Sleep Trackers, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport... $249.00 $169.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Apple Watch SE can be brought anywhere and when you’re doing any kind of activity, from walking to exercising and even at the office. The watch faces and bands offer a level of customizability to suit your style and fashion preferences. Get the discounted Apple Watch SE 2 today!

