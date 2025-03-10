The 2nd Generation Apple Watch SE is $80 Off

Apple’s budget smartwatch is even more affordable with today’s deal. The 2nd Generation Apple Watch SE is down to just $169 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch SE 2 has all the basics of its higher-end model, including a Retina display, a heart rate monitor, and Crash Detection, to name a few. Enhanced workout metrics provide much-needed granular support so you can stick to your fitness goals. You can even call for help without a cellular signal, thanks to Emergency SOS. It’s also earth-friendly and boasts carbon neutrality when you choose certain watch bands.

The Apple Watch SE can be brought anywhere and when you’re doing any kind of activity, from walking to exercising and even at the office. The watch faces and bands offer a level of customizability to suit your style and fashion preferences. Get the discounted Apple Watch SE 2 today!