The 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 with (Product) RED sport band drops to just $349

Dreaming of getting the newest Apple Watch model but are still a few dollars short? Today’s your chance- the Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS model with (Product) RED Sport Band is down to just $349 from its original price of $430 on Amazon.

The newest Apple Watch has a few new additions, mainly the new blood oxygen sensor. The always-on display is a welcome feature especially for those who don’t want to flick their wrists to see the time. Underneath is the latest U1 chip and a battery that supports fast charging.

The GPS model of the Apple Watch allows you to reply to text and take calls without having to pull out your iPhone. There’s the ECG app and the Sleep app, as well as the slew of fitness features that work well with the newly-launched Fitness+ service.

The Apple Watch Series 6 has a customizable watch face so you can set yourself apart from the other owners. Buy it at a discounted price today!