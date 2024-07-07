The Apple Watch SE 2 40mm GPS is $60 Off

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is now more affordable than ever with today’s deal. The 40mm GPS model is down to just $189 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Aside from being carbon neutral and good for the planet, the Apple Watch SE 2 has all the important features you need for your daily grind. You can customize the watch face and strap to your heart’s content, and take it anywhere with you as it’s swim-proof and can take a beating. Health and safety come in the form of Emergency SOS, Crash Detection, and Fall Detection, plus the ECG app and irregular heart notifications. The Workout app lets you train with advanced metrics, while connectedness allows you to view notifications and alerts from your watch without having to take out your iPhone.

Rounding out the features is an all-day battery and the ability to unlock your devices and use Apple Pay. Get the discounted Apple Watch SE 2 today!