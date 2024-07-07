Apple Watch

The Apple Watch SE 2 40mm GPS is $60 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch SE

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is now more affordable than ever with today’s deal. The 40mm GPS model is down to just $189 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Winter Blue Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Carbon Neutral Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Winter Blue Sport... $249.00 $189.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Aside from being carbon neutral and good for the planet, the Apple Watch SE 2 has all the important features you need for your daily grind. You can customize the watch face and strap to your heart’s content, and take it anywhere with you as it’s swim-proof and can take a beating. Health and safety come in the form of Emergency SOS, Crash Detection, and Fall Detection, plus the ECG app and irregular heart notifications. The Workout app lets you train with advanced metrics, while connectedness allows you to view notifications and alerts from your watch without having to take out your iPhone.

Apple Watch SE

Rounding out the features is an all-day battery and the ability to unlock your devices and use Apple Pay. Get the discounted Apple Watch SE 2 today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
EU Epic Games
EU Epic Games Store gains approval from Apple
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro might have 5x telephoto camera
1 Min Read
HomePod
Code shows new ‘Home Accessory’ device
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
The 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Chip and 512GB SSD is $199 Off
1 Min Read
Security App Authy
Security app Authy hacked, millions of phone numbers stolen
1 Min Read
F1
Apple TV+ ‘F1’ headed to theaters
1 Min Read
App Store
Russia orders VPN apps removal on App Store
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
MacBook Pros on Sale – Get Up to $500 Off!
1 Min Read
NFC Tap Tech
Multi-Purpose NFC tap tech may be coming to iPhones and Apple Watches
1 Min Read
iOS 17.6 public beta 2 rolled out
iOS 17.6 public beta 2 rolled out
1 Min Read
Netflix
Basic ad-free subscription by Netflix to be discontinued
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
Get $300 Off the 14-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB Storage
1 Min Read
Lost your password?